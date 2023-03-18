12 adorable photos of royal mums kissing their children

In honour of Mother's Day, we take a look back at some of our favourite moments these royal mums have shared with their children over the years. There's no denying that there have been several cute bonding moments over the years – and we hope to see many more!

Take a look back at the sweet moments the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and Zara Tindall have been pictured kissing their little ones.

The Princess of Wales

Princess Kate certainly has a strong bond with all three of her children. And in 2016, the royal mum melted hearts when she was spotted kissing Princess Charlotte's head during their appearance on Buckingham Palace's balcony – how cute!

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child, occasionally shares beautiful pictures with her son August. And the snap she shared with fans on Mother's Day last year certainly melted hearts – she was seen embracing her little boy. "Happy Mother's Day to every mother out there," she wrote at the time.

Duchess of Sussex

Just two months after welcoming little Archie into the world, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance with her newborn baby at one of Prince Harry's polo matches back in July 2019. Royal fans were delighted after seeing Meghan planting a tender kiss on her baby's head as she carried him from the car. She was also seen kissing her son in a candid home video, released on Oprah - watch below...

Zara Tindall

Zara, the Queen's eldest granddaughter, gave her youngest daughter Lena a peck on the cheek during the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. Zara and husband Mike are also parents to eldest daughter Mia and son Lucas, who was born in March 2021.

Autumn Phillips

It was clearly a family affair! At that same event, Zara's former sister-in-law Autumn was also pictured kissing her youngest daughter Isla's cheek.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Back in 1990, Sarah was seen softly kissing her then baby daughter Princess Eugenie following her christening at Sandringham Church. Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank became first-time parents with the arrival of baby August in February 2021.

Princess Anne

Although she often greets both her children with a kiss, Princess Anne is also a doting grandmother! The Princess Royal gave her granddaughter Mia Tindall a peck on the cheek before they watched Zara Tindall play in a Jockeys vs Olympians charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2016.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Shortly after becoming a mother to Princess Estelle, the Swedish royal was clearly enamoured. The now mum-of-two gently kissed her foot as her husband Prince Daniel held their baby in his arms during her 35th birthday celebrations in 2012.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Crown Prince Frederik's wife was spotted kissing her then seven-month-old daughter Princess Josephine as the Danish royal family boarded the royal yacht in 2011. Josephine's twin brother Prince Vincent was also pictured in his dad's arms during the sweet family moment.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco kissed her son Prince Jacques on the lips during the Riviera Water Bike Challenge in 2018.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Back in 2010, Queen Letizia sweetly consoled her daughter, Infanta Sofia, after she fell before her first day of school in Madrid. She gave her a cheek-to-cheek kiss.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

The wife of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway tenderly embraced her daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra during an appearance at their National Day celebrations in Oslo.

