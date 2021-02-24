Sarah Ferguson shares touching memory from Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's childhood The Duchess of York recently became a grandmother for the first time to baby August Brooksbank

Sarah, Duchess of York has an incredible bond with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The royal mum, 61, recently became a grandmother for the first time after Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son, August, on 9 February.

Now Sarah has recalled some of her favourite memories with her daughters from their childhood.

In an exclusive essay for PEOPLE Royals magazine, which hits newsstands on 5 March, Sarah writes about what teatime means to her: "Teatime has always been an important part of our family day, where we can take time to share news, " she says.

"When my girls were younger, we would sit and chat about their day at school, any achievements or concerns they might have.

"We would have a magical feast of finger sandwiches, cocktail sausages, biscuits, scones with clotted cream and jam and bite-size cakes.

"Of course, afternoon tea food became more adult as the girls grew older, with smoked-salmon sandwiches and cucumber sandwiches replacing the Traffic Light ones, but the basic ethos was the same: a time of sharing."

Sarah on the school run with Beatrice and Eugenie in 1992

Children's author Sarah showed royal fans how to make her famous Traffic Light sandwiches on her popular YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, back in May 2020.

The Duchess expressed her joy at Princess Eugenie's new arrival in her most recent clips, exclaiming: "I'm a granny!" before reading Baby On The Way by Hannah Davison, Marco Palmieri and Flicka Williams.

The Yorks also celebrated Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.

The couple were forced to postpone their original May 2020 nuptials in London but opted for a smaller ceremony in Windsor when lockdown restrictions were eased last summer.

