Sarah Ferguson and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi react to James Middleton's wedding joy James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet married this weekend in France

Sarah Ferguson and her son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were among the first people to congratulate James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet on the news of their surprise wedding.

After the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother shared the first photo of the newlyweds on social media on Sunday, Sarah responded to the news by "liking" the striking image.

SEE: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shaves off beard to surprise partner Alizee

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo, who is a close friend of the couple, quickly commented: "So so happy for you both. [heart emojis]."

MORE: 13 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James

READ: James Middleton details hard battle with clinical depression in heartbreaking post

Ben Fogle also wrote: "Congratulations James. Amazing. So happy for you both." Maria Sharapova added: "Many congratulations!! [heart emoji]."

HELLO! understands that James and Alizée, who met in London in 2018, jetted off to the bride's native France to say 'I do' in an intimate ceremony on Saturday surrounded by their close friends and family.

It is believed that the guest list included James' sister Kate, Prince William and their family, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, his parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and his beloved dogs, Luna and Mabel.

James and Alizee tied the knot in France on Saturday

James, 34, announced the exciting news to his followers the following day by sharing a smiling photo of the happy couple and writing in the caption: "Mr & Mrs Middleton [heart emoji]. Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

READ: Pippa Middleton's subtle tribute to sister Kate Middleton's royal wedding

Their beautiful nuptials took place almost exactly two years to the day since they became engaged in the Lake District, when James presented Alizée with a stunning sapphire ring after just over a year of dating.

Although the couple had planned to celebrate sooner, with the date originally set for May 2020, they were forced to postpone their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. "They’re just so happy it’s finally going ahead," a source close to the couple told HELLO! Magazine.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.