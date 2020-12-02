Why Christmas could be extra special for Sarah Ferguson Sarah hasn't been a part of the royal celebrations since her divorce

Sarah, Duchess of York could well be spending her first Christmas since her divorce from Prince Andrew with both of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, this year.

The mum-of-two parted ways from Prince Andrew in 1996, and has since no longer been a part of the royal celebrations. However, the pair still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

This year, Sarah and Andrew may choose to bubble with their two children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their daughters' respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

In 2018, Sarah opened up about how she really feels about spending Christmas apart from Beatrice and Eugenie every year - while the royal family all head to Sandringham.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 61-year-old explained that she often turns the television on to see her daughters on Christmas Day. "I will watch Ben-Hur and really enjoy it, then watch the news and see how the girls are doing," she shared.

"I know that Her Majesty adores my children, so I am happy to share them - both in August and at Christmas," she added. "I really am like this. I love to share. It's the joy of giving."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie might celebrate Christmas with their mum this year

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen and Prince Philip will celebrate Christmas "quietly" at Windsor Castle for the first time in over 30 years. The monarch and her husband traditionally spend the festive period at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and are usually joined by their closest family members.

Under the current relaxation of government restrictions, three households can mix from Wednesday 23 December to Sunday 27 December, but the bubble must be exclusive over the five-day period, meaning mixing with other households is not allowed.

