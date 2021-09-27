Queen Rania of Jordan celebrates daughters' birthdays with heartfelt family videos Princess Iman and Princess Salma's birthdays are close together

Queen Rania of Jordan has shared a series of heartfelt family home videos on Instagram to mark her daughters' birthdays.

Princess Salma celebrated her 21st birthday on 26 September, while her older sister, Princess Iman, turned 25 on 27 September.

Sweet highlights from the videos show the princesses from their childhood to now, from first haircuts, to playing together, as well as joining their parents on public engagements and their high school graduations.

Queen Rania wrote in the Instagram caption: "Happy birthday to my sweethearts Iman and Salma! God bless you #HappyBirthday #Love #daughter."

The queen consort and her husband King Abdullah II of Jordan share four children, Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan, 27, Princess Iman, 25, Princess Salma, 21, and Prince Hashem, 16.

Princess Iman pictured with Queen Rania in 2015

The couple married in Jordan in June 1993, when the bride wore a gold embroidered wedding dress by British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield.

Abdullah ascended the throne in February 1999 and Rania became Queen Consort of Jordan. Since marrying into the royal family, Rania has become renowned as an advocate for education, public health, youth empowerment and cross-cultural dialogue.

Princess Salma on her graduation day in 2018

Princess Iman currently attends Georgetown University in Washington DC, while Princess Salma graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2018, and became the first female jet pilot in the Jordanian Armed Forces in 2020.

In 2019, King Abdullah and Queen Rania met with the Queen during a private audience at Buckingham Palace. The couple also joined the British royal family for a state visit in 2001.

