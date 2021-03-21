Queen Rania is Kate Middleton's lookalike in throwback new mum photos The Duchess of Cambridge has a doppelganger!

Queen Rania of Jordan has wowed fans with some previously unseen photos taken when her children were much younger – and there's more than a hint of the Duchess of Cambridge about her looks!

The glamorous royal took to Instagram, where she posted the throwback snaps.

In the first photo, the Queen held onto a baby, her oldest child, Crown Prince Hussein, who is now 26.

She smiled at the camera with her straight long brown hair falling past her shoulders, reminiscent of more recent photos of the Duchess with her children.

WATCH: Queen Rania is joined by daughter Princess Iman for rare joint engagement

In the second, Rania beamed at her oldest daughter, Princess Iman, now 23, as the little girl held onto her face.

In third picture, the Queen could almost be mistaken for the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen looked so glamorous in the previously unseen photos

The black-and-white shot showed the Jordanian royal smiling while her young daughter Princess Salma, now 19, sat on her shoulders.

With her gorgeous looks, loose dark waves, and down-to-earth garden setting, the scene looked similar to many photos of doting mum Kate with her children.

In the fourth photo, Rania smiled and held onto her son Prince Hashem, 15, looking every inch the glamorous royal mum.

The Queen's followers were quick to share their approval for the lovely images, with many posting red heart emojis in response. Others commented: "Sweet," and: "Queen of hearts!!!"

The Jordanian royal is a doting mum

Her Majesty turned 50 last year, and spoke to HELLO! about her birthday plans, joking: "On past birthdays, I've always wished for more time with my husband and kids – and so far this year, time is all I’ve had!"

Queen Rania went on: "It has been such a blessing to have all my children around, particularly during the months when Jordan was under a strict lockdown…

"On my birthday, as long as the people I love are nearby, and they are healthy and safe, I could not possibly ask for more."

