Zara Tindall and husband Mike share affectionate moment in joint appearance for special occasion The royal couple have been married for ten years

The Queen’s oldest granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike were pictured at the weekend during a rare public joint appearance.

The couple, who welcomed their third child, son Lucas, back in March, smiled as they enjoyed an affectionate hug during the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic 2021.

While Zara rocked an elegant, understated look in jeans and a dark blue jacket, her husband wore a black polo shirt with eye-catching pink patterned Bermuda shorts that meant he must have been hard to miss on the golf course!

The retired rugby player also donned a white baseball hat and held onto a golf club as he held his wife close, planting a kiss on her head.

The mother-of-three beamed as she looked at the camera.

The event was organised to raise money for two organisations that are close to Mike’s heart: the Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports young people injured through sport, and the Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

Mike’s dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s back in 2003, and in a recorded video conversation with the Duchess of Gloucester for to mark World Parkinson’s Day earlier this year, the star revealed that it had been a "tough five years" for his father.

Zara and Mike celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary this summer

Happily, the family has also had good news to share in that time, not least the arrival of young Lucas, and Zara and Mike's tenth wedding anniversary in July.

Not long after the special milestone, the podcaster shared on his show The Good, The Bad & The Rugby that he'd taken some time off with Zara and their children, but admitted it had been busy, telling his co-hosts: "I would like to say it was relaxing but I actually feel I need a holiday off the back of the holiday."

As well as their son, the couple also share daughters Mia, seven, and Lena, three.

