Kate Middleton's relatable royal first during Glasgow trip revealed The Duchess of Cambridge is just like a regular commuter!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge proved it was back to business following their autumn half-term break as they arrived at Glasgow Central by train for the COP26 summit on Monday.

Network Rail Scotland shared a photo of Prince William and Kate on its Twitter account as they made their way along the station platform after stepping off the train.

And in a rare and relatable move, the Duchess was pictured carrying an open handbag packed with folders for her day ahead.

WATCH: William and Kate join the Scouts in Glasgow

Usually, Kate sports small clutch bags or satchels, but no doubt she had been preparing for her engagements during her train journey.

Regular commuters will be all too aware of stuffing your laptop, diary and lunch into a bag for the working day.

William and Kate, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, met a Scouts group at Alexandra Park in Dennistoun on Monday, where they learned how to make planet-friendly veggie burgers.

Network Rail Scotland shared a photo of the Cambridges' arrival at Glasgow Central

Network Rail Scotland wrote in its tweet: "A pleasure to welcome the Earl and Countess of Strathearn to Glasgow Central this afternoon.

"Drew Burns, @NetworkRailGLC's station manager met the Royal couple as they arrived in the city by train for @COP26. #TogetherForOurPlanet @KensingtonRoyal."

Later on Monday night, William and Kate swapped their casual attire for an evening reception at the UN Climate Change Conference, with the Duchess donning a royal blue Eponine coat dress for the occasion.

The Cambridges made veggie burgers with the Scouts

The Duke of Cambridge continued his engagements on Tuesday, attending a meeting between The Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists and several members of the Earthshot Global Alliance.

During a speech, William said: "To our Global Alliance, Prize Council Members and friends – thank you for your dedication to The Earthshot Prize, and for your guidance, expertise and support. None of this would have been achieved without you. We are still at the start of our journey together.

"And if we are to achieve our goal to repair our planet in what is now less than a decade, it is our shared responsibility to continue thinking differently, acting boldly, and making the impossible, possible."

