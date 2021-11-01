Prince William and Kate Middleton return from half-term holiday The Cambridges were spotted at Heathrow airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned from their autumn half-term break with their family to resume their royal duties.

As the COP26 summit got underway in Glasgow on Monday, Prince William shared a personal tweet, writing: "#COP26 is a landmark moment for the future of our planet — I'm proud that our @EarthshotPrize Finalists will be joining me in Glasgow to show the world that there is reason to be optimistic. I’m hopeful about what can be achieved. W."

READ: Why Kate Middleton and Prince William just interrupted their half-term break

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate wow at the Earthshot Prize Awards

William and Kate will join the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for a series of events at the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

The couple will join Prince Charles to host a reception for the key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Winners and Finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards. The Cambridges will also attend an evening reception alongside Charles and Camilla.

MORE: Pippa Middleton's trip to America revealed

MORE: Zara Tindall dazzles in leather mini shorts as she and Mike celebrate Storm Keating's 40th birthday

The Cambridges will attend events at the COP26 summit this week

The Duke and Duchess were spotted at Heathrow airport on Thursday 21 October with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In pictures shared by the Daily Mail, Kate could be seen wearing the Diamond Geo Maxi Shirt from one of her favourite brands, Me + Em, while unpacking the car. Nailing off-duty chic in her £206 midi and Superga trainers, the mum-of-three appeared to colour coordinate with her husband, as Prince William rocked a pale blue jumper and navy trousers.

Each carrying their own rucksacks for the trip, George, Charlotte and Louis helped their parents with the luggage as they headed into the airport terminal.

Their destination remains unknown, but the Cambridges have been known to enjoy holidays on the Caribbean island of Mustique in previous years.

It's likely that William and Kate returned from their half-term break over the weekend so that the children were back in time to head back to their classrooms. George, eight, and Charlotte, six, attend Thomas's Battersea school in west London, while Louis, three, is enrolled at Willcock's Nursery School in South Kensington.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.