Why Kate Middleton and Prince William just interrupted their half-term break The Cambridges were spotted at Heathrow airport last week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are enjoying the autumn half-term holiday with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, after being spotted at Heathrow airport last week.

Despite taking a short break from their royal duties, Prince William and Kate interrupted their break to highlight a new initiative.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate wow at the Earthshot Prize Awards

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the couple shared a tweet from Young Minds UK, writing: "Bayo is a brilliant new initiative from The Ubele Initiative and Heads Together partners! @MindCharity, @YoungMindsUK and @bestbeginnings are bringing their mental health resources, communities and services for the Black community together in one place."

Bayo, of Yoruba origin, means "joy has found us" and the initiative is an online space to find collectives, organisations and services from across the UK – run by and for the Black community – to support mental health and wellbeing. It was funded by the National Emergencies Trust and is run by The Ubele Initiative.

William, Kate and Harry launched Heads Together in 2016

The Heads Together mental health initiative was launched by Prince William, Kate and then Prince Harry's joint Royal Foundation in 2016. It combines a campaign to tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health with fundraising for a series of innovative new mental health services.

The Cambridges at the Earthshot Prize Awards

Last week, the Cambridges dazzled on the green carpet at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards at Alexandra Palace, with royal photographer Chris Jackson sharing some stunning behind-the-scenes images from the star-studded event.

The Duchess also delivered a passionate keynote speech for the Forward Trust charity's Taking Action on Addiction campaign, as TV presenter Ant McPartlin opened up to Kate about his struggle.

William and Kate will join the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at a number of events for the COP26 summit in Glasgow next week.

