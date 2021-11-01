Kate Middleton glams up in her second outfit of the day with Duchess Camilla

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show on Monday evening, delighting royal fans as she attended a reception to mark the opening of COP26 in Glasgow.

Kate's super glam outfit consisted of a tailored blue coat dress by Eponine teamed with dark blue heels. The royal wore her hair in a chic updo and her makeup had a super flawless finish. Perfection!

VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Prince William join the Scouts in Glasgow

Kate joined her husband Prince William who looked smart dressed in a suit. Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall also looked fabulous.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredibly chic

The COP26 is seen as the moment when countries must deliver on pledges made in the accord agreed in Paris six years ago, to limit temperature rises to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to curb warming to 1.5C – beyond which the worst impacts will be felt.

It's been a busy day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In the afternoon, the royal pair headed to an event where they celebrated the Scouts #PromiseToThePlanet campaign at Alexandra Park Sports Hub, Dennistoun.

A full look at Kate's outfit

Kate looked as gorgeous as always, wearing black skinny jeans, black boots and a very sleek roll neck jumper, a must for the winter! She added a scouting scarf and wore her famous mane in her favourite, lightly curled, blow-dried style, with flawless makeup highlighting her lovely features.

During the visit, William and Kate met with Scouts from across the area and learned more about the Scouts’ #PromiseToThePlanet campaign. The royal pair also took part in activities that demonstrated how Scouting is helping to equip young people with the skills to tackle climate change. They also discovered how millions of Scouts across the globe have been contributing to the campaign, raising awareness of the consequences of climate change and encouraging individual as well as collective action to address it.

