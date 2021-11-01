Kate Middleton surprises in skinny jeans and the item of the season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to an event where they celebrated the Scouts #PromiseToThePlanet campaign at Alexandra Park Sports Hub, Dennistoun.

Kate looked as gorgeous as always, wearing black skinny jeans, black boots and a very sleek roll neck jumper, a must for the winter! She added a scouting scarf and wore her famous mane in her favourite, lightly curled, blow-dried style, with flawless makeup highlighting her lovely features.

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William join Scouts in Glasgow

During the visit, William and Kate met with Scouts from across the area and learned more about the Scouts’ #PromiseToThePlanet campaign.

Kate looked incredible in her casual getup

The royal pair also took part in activities that demonstrated how Scouting is helping to equip young people with the skills to tackle climate change.

Longline Sleeveless Padded Liner Vest, £55.20, Warehouse

Longline Hooded Gilet, £55 / $44, Boohoo

They also discovered how millions of Scouts across the globe have been contributing to the campaign, raising awareness of the consequences of climate change and encouraging individual as well as collective action to address it.

PHOEBE Rollneck top, £45 / $65, Reiss

As the COP26 summit got underway in Glasgow on Monday, Prince William shared a personal tweet, writing: "#COP26 is a landmark moment for the future of our planet — I'm proud that our @EarthshotPrize Finalists will be joining me in Glasgow to show the world that there is reason to be optimistic. I’m hopeful about what can be achieved. W."

It's a busy day for the young royals as later they will join the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for a series of events, including a reception for the key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Winners and Finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards. The Cambridges will also attend an evening reception alongside Charles and Camilla.

