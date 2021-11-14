Why Kate Middleton wore three poppies on Remembrance Sunday There's said to be significance behind it

Poppies are worn as a mark of respect to those who died during the First World War and other conflicts. And this week, the royal family were among the millions of people who wore poppies in the lead-up to Armistice Day. However, Duchess of Cambridge noticeably wore three alongside a crystal brooch – but what's the significance behind it?

One theory is that the royals wear multiple brooches in honour of family members who have fought and died in wars.

Kate's great-grandmother had three brothers who were killed in action during the First World War and the Duchess viewed letters from her ancestors during a poignant visit to the Imperial War Museum in 2018. However, the reason for Kate wearing multiple poppies has never been confirmed by the palace.

Another theory is simply because a corsage of poppies is much more visible than one.

Kate isn't usually the only one to wear multiple poppies. Although the Queen was forced to miss this year's service due to a sprained back, the monarch often displays five poppies.

While Buckingham Palace has never confirmed the reason for the monarch's preference, it is thought that Her Majesty's five poppies represent each service in the war: the Army, the Navy, the RAF, the Civil Defence and women.

In 2019, for the Remembrance Sunday service, the Duchess of Cambridge opted to wear a particularly special brooch.

Kate chose to don The Codebreakers Brooch in honour of her grandmother Valerie Glassborow, Valerie's twin sister Mary and her great-aunt, who all served as codebreakers at Bletchley Park during the Second World War.

