Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare PDA in sweet behind-the-scenes photos The Cambridges wowed on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of touching behind-the-scenes images on Instagram from Sunday's Earthshot Prize Awards, including one featuring a rare PDA.

The black and white shots taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson for the Royal Foundation, show the couple as they prepare to go on stage at the ceremony, which took place at London's Alexandra Palace.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton host postponed reception to mark Princess Diana's statue

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge presents award at the Earthshot Prize ceremony

Prince William was captured looking sweetly at his wife as Kate beams back at her husband, as they pull back the stage curtain.

In a second image, the Duke can be seen waiting patiently in the wings backstage as he prepared to give his speech at the end of the awards, which saw the five finalists announced.

A cute moment captured between the couple

And in a third photo, the Duchess can be seen putting her arm around her husband affectionately as they greeted guests.

William and Kate dazzled on the green carpet as they arrived at the bash, with the Duke wearing a repeat green velvet blazer from Reiss, and the Duchess stepping out in a lilac Alexander McQueen gown, first seen in 2011.

William waits to give his speech

Among the winners at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards were projects restoring coral reefs, redistributing unwanted food to the disadvantage and a project battling the issues contributing to air pollution in India.

Each winner will receive £1 million to develop their projects that combat climate change and help protect the environment.

MORE: The Queen cancels Northern Ireland trip after 'reluctantly accepting' medical advice

MORE: Kate Middleton stuns in the boldest pleated skirt at charity event

Kate puts her arm proudly around her husband

Kate presented the winning award in the protect and restore nature category to the government of Costa Rica, which has pioneered a project paying local citizens to restore natural ecosystems.

She said: "Nature is vital to us all. A thriving natural world, regulates our planet, nurtures our physical and mental health and helps feed our families.

"But for too long, we've neglected our wild spaces and now we're facing a number of tipping points.

"If we don't act now, we will permanently destabilise our planet and we will rob our children of the future they deserve."

Meanwhile, William issued a rallying cry to the next generation to keep on "demanding change".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.