Crown Princess Mary's Christmas plans confirmed ahead of milestone celebration 2022 will be a big year for the Danish royals

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's plans for the festive season have been confirmed by the palace.

In an announcement on the Danish royal family's website, it states: "This year, Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus once again forms the setting for Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family's Christmas. On December 20, the Queen will stay at the castle and celebrate Christmas Eve with the Crown Prince's family."

Marselisborg Palace, which was built in 1902, has been the summer residence of Queen Margrethe since 1967 when she was gifted it as a wedding present from her father King Frederick IX. The changing of the guard happens every day at noon when the royal family are in residence.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary are parents to Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 14, and ten-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe's younger son, Prince Joachim, and his wife, Princess Marie, will celebrate Christmas in France with Marie's family, the palace has confirmed.

The couple are parents to Prince Henrik, 12, and Princess Athena, nine.

The new portrait of Queen Margrethe to mark her Golden Jubilee in 2022

Prince Joachim's eldest sons, Prince Nikolai, 22, and Prince Felix, 19, will spend the festive period with their mother, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

Last week, the Danish royal court shared a new portrait of Queen Margrethe, 81, wearing the Pearl Poire tiara, to mark her upcoming Golden Jubilee in January.

She became monarch in 1972 upon the death of her father, King Frederick IX. Margrethe's husband, Prince Henrik, sadly passed away at the age of 83 in February 2018.

