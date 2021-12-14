Prince William kept this touching promise to Kate Middleton and their children The Cambridges have released their 2021 Christmas card photo

The Duke of Cambridge has fulfilled a three-year promise he made to wife Kate and their three children.

The Cambridges enjoyed a family holiday to Petra in Jordan in the summer, with a photo from their travels used as their official Christmas card for this year.

Jordan holds personal memories for the Duchess of Cambridge, who lived in the country for nearly three years as a child when her father, Michael Middleton, relocated to the capital of Amman in his role as a British Airways manager.

In 2018, Prince William carried out a five-day visit to the Middle East and visited the ancient city of Jerash, where Kate was once photographed with her father and younger sister, Pippa.

The Duchess was unable to accompany her husband on the visit as she was on maternity leave with Prince Louis.

William visited the same spot in Jerash Kate visited as a child

William said at the time that his wife "loved" living in the country, adding: "She is very upset that I am coming here without her."

The Duke, who was photographed in the same spot, added: "Need to come back with the family for this shot."

The Cambridges' 2021 Christmas card

While the Cambridges' were not pictured in the same location for their Christmas card portrait, no doubt it would have been a very sentimental trip for the Duchess as she showed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis around Jordan.

By way of a contrast to Christmas cards from previous years, the royals were dressed in summer clothing but still perfectly coordinated as they usually are for family portraits. Kate was her typically chic self in an olive green dress, while William opted for smart casual in a polo shirt and shorts.

Charlotte, six, wore a navy checked summer dress, while her brothers George, eight, and Louis, three, twinned in polo shirts.

