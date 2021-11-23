Kate Middleton and Prince William to share a new family photo next month? Tis the season!

The Queen will reportedly host the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Sandringham for Christmas this year, after celebrating separately in 2020 due to the pandemic. While the royal family's festive plans are still to be confirmed, one thing we can look forward to is their annual Christmas card photos.

Prince William and Kate are usually among the royals to release a new family portrait, along with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess' official portrait last year, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, showed the Cambridges looking relaxed at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The couple were dressed casually as they posed on bales of hay with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And it looked as though the young royals had been busy playing outside as Charlotte and Louis both sported muddy knees in the photo.

In 2019, the family's festive card was shared by one of Kate's patronages on Twitter. It showed the Duke and Duchess and their children posing around a vintage motorbike and sidecar, with a dungaree-clad Louis on his smiling dad Prince William's lap and a beaming Kate holding onto a handlebar.

The Cambridges' 2019 Christmas card on the Queen's desk at Windsor Castle

And in 2018, the couple shared a gorgeous autumnal picture, taken at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. It showed the family-of-five smiling at the camera, with a then seven-month-old Louis giggling in Kate's arms. Elder siblings George and Charlotte leaned on their father William as they stood on a tree log.

Keen photographer Kate usually gets behind the camera to take the official photos of her children to mark special occasions, such as their birthdays or first days at school.

