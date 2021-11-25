Prince William and Kate Middleton to hold special concert - report Westminster Abbey are set to host a concert next month

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to broadcast a special Christmas carol concert next month, it has been reported.

The Westminster Abbey event, which will take place on 14 December, was due to be hosted by the BBC but is now expected to appear on ITV.

Kate is reportedly hosting the programme and there is speculation that the couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, may feature in the show. Kensington Palace and ITV have declined to comment.

The move away from the BBC comes shortly after Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Place issued a rare joint statement when a new BBC Two documentary, The Princes and the Press, aired on Monday night.

The first episode of the two-part programme, presented by Amol Rajan, explored the relationship of Prince William and Prince Harry with the media, including suggestions of royal sources briefing journalists behind the scenes.

In a statement given to the BBC, and shown at the end of the programme, the royal households said: "A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.

"However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility."

According to the official website of Westminster Abbey, the Choir of Westminster Abbey "presents an enticing Christmas programme featuring festive choral works interspersed with much-loved carols and seasonal readings telling the story of the Nativity.

"The centrepiece of the programme is Benjamin Britten's magical Ceremony of Carols for treble voices and harp, performed by the Abbey Choristers with harpist Sally Pryce."

