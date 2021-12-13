Prince Louis and big brother Prince George twinned – but nobody noticed Duchess Kate loves to dress her children in Rachel Riley

Prince Louis is taking after big brother Prince George in so many ways – and they even have the same wardrobe!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children took pride of place in the Cambridge family's Christmas card on Friday, with three-year-old Louis looking adorable in a £32 polo shirt from Rachel Riley. If the classic top looks familiar that's because George, eight, wore the very same design during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney in April 2014.

Who can forget the sweet snap of little George, aged just nine months, in the classic tee? Louis looks so much like his brother in the new image, sitting cross-legged during a family holiday to Petra, Jordan.

Prince Louis was also sporting Hampton Canvas slip-on trainers, which have been worn by both George and his sister Princess Charlotte in the past.

Louis wore a £32 Rachel Riley polo in the Cambridges' Christmas card

Rachel Riley's 'Striped Jersey Polo' is still available to shop for both little ones and older children. Designed with a narrow blue and white stripe and pearl button fastenings, the classic style will never go out of fashion.

We predict it'll sell out fast so here's a winter-friendly alternative if you want to dress your little prince like a Cambridge child.

Striped Jersey Polo, £32, Rachel Riley

Kids' Stripe Polo Shirt, £10, John Lewis

Rachel Riley is a firm favourite with Duchess Kate, who often chooses to dress her children in the affordable childrenswear label.

HELLO! previously spoke to the designer herself, who told us she believes the Duchess actually started the trend for dressing children more traditionally when Prince George was born in 2013.

Prince George sported the same shirt in April 2014

Rachel revealed: "What was most wonderful about the pictures of Prince George as a toddler wearing our outfits was that it kick-started a revival in traditional childrenswear."

She added: "It’s very common these days to see children running around in smocked outfits and classic styles and I would attribute this renaissance to Prince George and in particular his mother's choices when it came to what she dressed him in when he was little.

"As we always say, classic style never goes out of fashion!"

