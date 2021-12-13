Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2021 Christmas card - romantic detail you might have missed The Cambridges were pictured during a family holiday to Jordan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a delightful family photo from their travels to mark the festive season on Friday.

Royal fans were quick to notice Princess Charlotte's uncanny resemblance to the Queen, but did you also notice the subtle PDA between Prince William and Kate?

The couple had their hands placed on one another's knees as they posed for the family portrait during a holiday to Petra in Jordan earlier this summer.

It's a sweet move we've seen from the Duchess in particular over the years – in their official wedding photos in 2011, during their tour of Canada in 2016 and at Princess Eugenie's nuptials in 2018.

It comes after the Cambridges celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in April, sharing new photographs and a rare home video playing with their children in Norfolk.

Kate places her hand on her husband's knee during their 2016 Canada tour

As Kensington Palace shared the latest snap of the family-of-five, the caption on William and Kate's social media accounts read: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card."

By way of a contrast to Christmas cards from previous years, the royals were dressed in summer clothing but still perfectly coordinated as they usually are for family portraits. Kate was her typically chic self in an olive green dress, while William opted for smart casual in a polo shirt and shorts.

The Cambridges' 2021 Christmas card

Last week, the royals were out in full force as the Duchess hosted her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Kate was supported by her husband William, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, and Mike and Zara Tindall.

While the royal family's plans for Christmas are still to be confirmed, the Queen will reportedly host this year's festivities at her Sandringham estate as per tradition.

Last year, like thousands of families, the royals had to spend Christmas apart due to pandemic restrictions.

