Kate Middleton to showcase amazing talent at televised carol service tonight - WATCH

Kate Middleton will showcase her previously unseen talent during her community carol concert this evening - taking to the piano to play a piece during her concert, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV in the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made by sharing a teaser clip on social media, which showed the royal, dressed in her stunning red dress, walking up to the piano and taking a seat.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke about her excitement at hosting the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, a place she said is "really special to William and me," in a new specially recorded message.

Kate will play the piano at the carol service tonight

The church hosted Kate's royal wedding to Prince William in April 2011, and the happy couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The idea of the carol service was spearheaded by the Duchess and supported by The Royal Foundation. The Together At Christmas carol service was attended by unsung heroes from across the UK in recognition of their inspirational efforts to protect and care for those around them.

Nominations were drawn from local Lieutenancies, community networks, charitable organisations and patronages of the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate prepares the Abbey for her concert

Speaking about those invited to the concert, Kate said: "In the congregation tonight we've got many inspirational individuals. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they've done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.

"Tonight, we're going to hear so many wonderful carols. Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too. But above all it's about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times.

Kate got hands on when it came to getting the Christmas decorations up!

"I hope everyone can enjoy this evening with their family and friends. And I wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

The Cambridges have a unique Christmas ahead of them this year too since the Queen is spending it in Windsor with Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. William, Kate and their three children will remain at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, and will invite Kate's family, the Middletons, to join them in their celebrations.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub

