Here's where Kate Middleton and Prince William will be spending Christmas

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge won't be celebrating Christmas with the Queen this year, as they will instead be at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

It's been revealed that the Duke and Duchess will be spending the festive period at the property alongside their children. Other members of the Middleton family are expected to join the couple at the home, which reportedly houses ten bedrooms, so there will be plenty of space!

After their wedding in 2011, the Queen gifted the royal couple Anmer Hall, an 18th-century country home on Her Majesty's Sandringham Estate.

It was home to the royal couple, Prince George and Princess Charlotte from 2015 until 2017, but it now serves as their country bolthole.

Before they moved in, the Georgian property underwent £1.5million worth of refurbishments, including the addition of a conservatory, a rerouted driveway and completely overhauled interiors with the help of designer Ben Pentreath.

Fans were ecstatic when they learnt the news, as one enthused: "Good! It has been a while since they were able to celebrate with the Middletons."

The family will stay at Anmer Hall

A second added: "That sounds lovely," while a third hoped for a Christmas gift from the family, as they posted: "No. 1 on my Christmas wish list is [a] photo of Cambridge babies with Arthur & Grace Matthews…"

It's been a big year for the Middletons as James Middleton married his long-time partner Alizee Thevenet in an event that was covered exclusively by HELLO!.

Meanwhile, Pippa Middleton gave birth to her second child, Grace Elizabeth, back in March.

It's believed they'll spend time with the Middletons

Although the Cambridges won't be spending the Christmas season with the Queen, who will be staying in Windsor this year as opposed to Sandringham, her Majesty will still have plenty of company.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Clarence House announced that the monarch's eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall will be among the guests this year.

For Christmas last year, Prince Charles and Camilla stayed at their Gloucester home, Highgrove House.

