Kate Middleton celebrates baby news ahead of royal Christmas break Her stylist Natasha Archer has welcomed her second baby

The Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating the very exciting news that her loyal long-time stylist, Natasha Archer, and her royal photographer husband, Chris Jackson, have welcomed their second child together just days before Christmas.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Chris made the announcement by sharing an adorable picture of his eldest son, Theo, gently stroking his baby brother's head whilst he slept inside a bassinet.

"When you come downstairs in the morning looking for Eddie the Elf and find a new baby brother," he captioned the sweet snap.

Chris was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages. "Congratulations, Chris & Natasha!! A Christmas baby," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Huge congratulations guys!!! Little boys are wonderful! Well done Tash hope you are keeping ok too."

Chris Jackson shared the most adorable picture of his two sons

A third added: "Aww what a cute picture!! And Theo has a baby brother. Congratulations to you and your wife! And welcome to the world little boy."

Kate and Natasha have worked together for years, and it is Tash, as she is known to friends, who is responsible for many of Kate's iconic looks, including the ever-glamorous appearances made by the Duchess outside the hospital following the births of her children.

Natasha and Chris married in 2017

Back in 2019, the Duke of Cambridge made Natasha a Member of the Royal Victorian Order in a special ceremony at the palace, which recognises her services to the royal family. The Royal Victorian Order awards are the Queen's gift and are given to people who have served the monarch or other members of the royal family in a senior way.

Following the ceremony, Natasha's husband of four years shared photos of Natasha outside the palace, writing: "Could not be more proud of this one – forcing her to wear it through lunch! #MVO."