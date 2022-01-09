Princess Eugenie surprises with trendy off-duty look in trainers and oversized coat - and we want it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie landed at London Heathrow airport on Friday, returning from her family ski holiday - and we can't get enough of her stylish off-duty look.

Photos published by the MailOnline show the royal stepping off the plane with baby August Brooksbank, rocking an 'Alamo Houndstooth Reversible Wool-Blend Coat' from Nanushka and Loci vegan trainers. Eugenie's trainers are from Loci's latest vegan drop, made in collaboration with Blue Marine Foundation - an organisation dedicated to restoring the ocean to health by addressing overfishing of which Eugenie is an ambassador.

No royal lady is ever seen without their handbag, of which Eugenie chose her 'Capucines Black Leather Bag' from Louis Vuitton, identified by royal fan account Royal Fashion Police.

Wearing her brunette hair in loose curls that fell to her shoulders, the mother-of-one looked so stylish in her chic outerwear - adding an oversized woollen scarf for extra warmth.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank both enjoyed a ski holiday in Verbier

Meanwhile, baby August donned smart rust coloured corduroy trousers, a black hoodie and vibrant blue socks for his return flight home. So adorable!

Princess Eugenie's reversible check coat retails for £695 and is a rich blend of wool and silk.

Nanushka Reversible Check Coat, £695, Farfetch

Though not reversible, we're loving this stylish check dupe from Warehouse. Crafted in warming wool, this longline coat comes complete with an all-over checked print, tortoiseshell buttons and a matching belt. So chic!

Check Wool Trench Coat, £119, Warehouse

It's not the first time Princess Eugenie has turned heads with her striking on-trend looks. Just last week the MailOnline published several photos of the royal as she stepped out with her family to brave the cold of Verbier's Swiss ski resort.

Royal fans were left stunned by her elegant choice of outfit. Donning a chic blue printed dress from Whistles, Eugenie layered her long-sleeved number with an oversized coat, cream woollen scarf and knitted grey beanie.

Photographs showed Sarah Ferguson arm-in-arm with her daughters and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, on a night out in the exclusive Swiss ski resort.

