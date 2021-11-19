Sarah Ferguson shares new health update on 'extraordinary' Queen after back strain It was back to royal duties for the monarch this week

Sarah Ferguson has confirmed the Queen is "doing well" following her recent back strain, which meant Her Majesty was forced to cancel her appearance at last week's Remembrance Sunday service.

The 62-year-old described the monarch as "an extraordinary woman" and said that she has to "pinch herself" to remind herself how lucky she is to have a close relationship with her.

Speaking to French magazine Paris Match, Sarah divulged: "She is doing well. She is my icon. When I see her, I pinch myself to remind myself how lucky I am. She is an extraordinary woman."

The author, who still lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with ex-husband Prince Andrew, went on to add that her divorce was "the hardest thing she's ever been through" because "she's not the type to give up".

"Andrew and I have managed to preserve our friendship and the duty that was ours," she continued. "As I often say, we prioritise the three Cs: communication, compromise and compassion."

While attending HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards last month, Sarah also revealed that the Queen is the most inspirational person in her life. "There is only one really and that is the greatest living legend of our time, the monarch, you know, Her Majesty. I think at 95 still to be carrying on. I just look in admiration and I just go, 'I'm so lucky'", she said.

The Queen was forced to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service last minute as she had sprained her back. On Wednesday, the 95-year-old monarch carried out official engagements as she met the head of the military in a face-to-face audience.

