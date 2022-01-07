Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares stunning photo from family ski break with Princess Beatrice The couple have been joined by Sienna and Wolfie

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has given royal fans an insight into their family holiday as he shared a dreamy snap on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

The property developer and his wife have been enjoying a ski break in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier with their three-month-old daughter, Sienna, and Edoardo's six-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.

Edoardo uploaded an arty-looking photo of some snow-covered trees against the inky blue sky in the Alpine village, and it made us want to book our very own ski break!

READ: Time to hit the slopes! The top 7 places to ski this winter

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal fashion highlights of 2021

Beatrice and Edoardo have also been joined at the upmarket Swiss resort by Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, as well as younger sister, Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their baby son, August.

Edoardo shared a snap from his family holiday

The Yorks have been enjoying winter breaks in Verbier ever since the Princesses were little, although it has been reported that Sarah and her former husband, Prince Andrew, have put their luxury abode, Chalet Helora, on the market for £18.6m, six years after buying it. The property is said to boast fantastic views over the Bagnes valley.

MORE: Skiing in 2022: Will I be able to go? Here's everything you need to know

MORE: How royal sisters Beatrice and Eugenie are raising their babies differently

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed daughter Sienna last September

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor in July 2020. The Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh were among the handful of guests at the service due to pandemic restrictions at the time.

Buckingham Palace announced the news that Beatrice and Edoardo were expecting their first child in May 2021, and their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi arrived on 18 September at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Beatrice is currently 10th in line to the throne while her daughter is 11th.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.