Kate Middleton's sweet comment about the royals during first joint outing with the Queen Kate joined the monarch and Prince Philip in Leicester

The Duchess of Cambridge shares a close bond with the royal family and was given the honour of joining the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as they kicked off the Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012.

And while Kate admitted she was missing her husband Prince William "terribly" as he was on RAF duty in the Falkland Islands at the time, she made the sweetest comment about her in-laws.

The Queen and Prince Philip took the Duchess under their wing as they carried out engagements in Leicester in March 2012 – marking Kate's first outing with the monarch since marrying into the royal family the previous year.

When one well-wisher asked the Duchess how her husband was, she said: "He's fine – I'm missing him terribly."

She sweetly added: "I'm being well looked after."

Kate visited Leicester Cathedral with the Queen

The Duke of Cambridge was deployed to the Falkland Islands for six weeks in 2012 in his role as a RAF search and rescue pilot.

Kate, wearing a teal dress and peplum-style jacket from LK Bennett for her outing, looked at ease with the Queen as they watched a fashion show and visited Leicester Cathedral.

The royals travelled to Leicester by train

Celebrations for the monarch's 60th year on the throne included a concert at Buckingham Palace, street parties for the Big Jubilee lunch and the Thames Pageant, which saw crowds line the streets to catch a glimpse of the Queen and her family on the Royal Barge.

In September that year, the Cambridges carried out their second official tour to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, travelling to Malaysia, Singapore, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

And now in 2022, the monarch, 95, will mark her Platinum Jubilee – the 70th year of her reign – with Buckingham Palace unveiling plans on Monday for celebrations throughout the year, including an extra Bank Holiday.

