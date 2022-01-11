Will the Queen miss this poignant tradition when she marks milestone next month? The monarch will mark the 70th year of her reign on 6 February

The Queen will mark an incredible new milestone next month as she marks the 70th year of her reign, but there's a possibility she could miss out on poignant annual tradition.

The monarch, 95, usually spends Christmas at Sandringham and remains at her Norfolk estate until after the anniversary of her father King George VI's death.

The King passed away on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House. Throughout her 70-year reign, the Queen has stayed at her Norfolk estate to mark the anniversary in private.

However, for the second year running, Her Majesty has stayed at Windsor Castle during the festive period amid rising coronavirus cases. Unlike last year, however, a lockdown has not been imposed and there's a chance the Queen could decide to spend some time in Norfolk near the anniversary.

The monarch last travelled to her Sandringham estate in November, following an overnight stay in hospital.

Princess Elizabeth arriving back in the UK following her father's death in 1952

Princess Elizabeth learned of her father's death during a trip to Kenya with Prince Philip in 1952. The couple had been due to travel to Australia and New Zealand, but the tour was cancelled, and they returned home to the UK.

The new monarch, dressed in black as a mark of respect, was greeted by Prime Minister Winston Churchill as she stepped off the plane in London on 8 February.

The Queen's coronation took place the following year in June 1953 and was the first such event to be televised.

King George VI pictured with daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret, in 1946

Plans have been unveiled to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year, with a four-day bank holiday weekend in June. Events include the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, along with a service of Thanksgiving, a concert at Buckingham Palace and the Big Jubilee lunch.

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration from 12 to 15 May will see 1,000 performers and 500 horses mark significant moments in royal history through a 90-minute performance that will include actors, musicians, and global equestrian displays.

Fortnum & Mason have also launched a Platinum Pudding Competition, which aims to find a dish to dedicate to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Recipes will be judged by an expert panel including Dame Mary Berry.

