The Queen to host palace party on baby Lilibet's first birthday The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter after the Queen

It's set to be a special year for the Queen, who will officially mark the 70th year of her reign on 6 February. Celebrations are planned throughout the year, including one which falls on her great-granddaughter Lilibet's first birthday.

The star-studded Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace will take place on Saturday 4 June. Performers are yet to be named but it is being billed as an event that will bring together some of the world's biggest names in entertainment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also celebrate their daughter's milestone on the same day. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, with her name chosen in honour of the Queen's childhood nickname.

READ: Will the Queen miss this poignant tradition when she marks milestone next month?

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations programme in full

It's not known if Prince Harry and Meghan will travel to the UK to be part of the Jubilee celebrations. Members of the royal family will come together to mark the occasion at the Queen's birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday 2 June.

There will also be a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday 3 June and people across the country will sit down together for the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday 5 June, the final day of the bank holiday break.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest moments to look out for in 2022

SEE: The Queen celebrates Kate Middleton's 40th birthday with beautiful family photos

The Sussexes could be reunited with the royals this summer

The Sussexes finally shared the first photograph of Lilibet with the release of their 2021 Christmas card.

The adorable family photo was taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer at the couple's home in Montecito. The precious portrait sees the family posing on some steps with Archie, two, sitting on Harry's lap and Meghan lifting Lilibet in the air.

The message on the card read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.