Why Countess Sophie and Prince Edward didn't pick London for their wedding - unlike the royal's siblings The couple have been married for 23 years this June

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary this summer, but did you know that the couple opted to break with tradition when it came to their big day?

Prince Edward's elder siblings, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, all opted for large, formal London weddings for their first marriages, taking place at either Westminster Abbey or St Paul's Cathedral.

But the Queen's youngest son and his future wife, Sophie Rhys-Jones, chose to tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 June 1999.

READ: The Countess of Wessex returns to royal duties with overseas trip

Loading the player...

WATCH: Why Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex opted for a Windsor wedding

In their engagement interview, which took place at St James's Palace in January 1999, the couple outlined their reason for their decision.

When asked what kind of wedding they were planning, Edward replied: "A family one, hopefully. I mean there's no such thing as a private wedding, but I hope that it will be predominantly a family wedding."

Speaking about his wish to have their nuptials in Windsor, the Prince said: "I have always enjoyed St George's and Windsor especially, it's a wonderful setting, it's a glorious piece of architecture and it's somewhere slightly different."

MORE: The Countess of Wessex wears seriously striking two-tone outfit in Qatar

MORE: The Countess of Wessex said the sweetest thing about Prince Edward at their engagement announcement

Edward and Sophie opted for a Windsor wedding

Sophie appeared to nod as one reporter asked if they were opting for a low-key, less public wedding.

The royal bride said at the time: "I think any marriage is a very personal thing, naturally there's going to be more interest in us than there would be in any other people, but it is a personal matter and it's a family occasion."

Sophie wowed in a long-sleeve wedding dress designed by Samantha Shaw and borrowed the 'Anthemion' tiara from the Queen on her big day.

Edward chose to make a statement with his wedding attire, accessorising his morning suit with a cat-printed tie.

The Wessexes, who reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey, welcomed their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in 2003, and their son, James, Viscount Severn, in 2007.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.