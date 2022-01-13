The Countess of Wessex wears seriously striking two-tone outfit in Qatar

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex has already embarked on her first overseas trip of the year - and new photographs have emerged of the royal in Qatar, where she is carrying out engagements in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

READ: The Countess of Wessex wears a truly sensational dress in Qatar

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, looked radiant as ever on Wednesday as she arrived in Doha to visit Qatar Fund - the organisation that has supported global sight loss charity, Orbis, to deliver millions of eye tests and treatments across India and Bangladesh.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex makes adorable comment about Prince Edward

The 56-year-old royal donned a lovely high-rise 'Georgette' skirt from Emilia Wickstead, complete with a figure-flattering belt and feminine pleats. The Countess looked ultra chic for the occasion, teasing her blonde hair into a sophisticated French pleat with a sleek side parting. So elegant!

Sophie paired her skirt with a gorgeous plum-coloured blouse, featuring a stylish pie-crust neckline and elegant balloon sleeves.

READ: Sophie Wessex looks effortlessly elegant in beautiful corduroy coat

DISCOVER: 22 lesser-known royal wedding secrets that will leave you speechless

Today in Doha, The Countess of Wessex visited @qatar_fund, who have supported @Orbis_me to deliver millions of eye tests and treatments across India and Bangladesh.



HRH heard about their focus on global health, education and economic empowerment. pic.twitter.com/K7JGoJKjGv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 12, 2022

Sophie donned an elegant Emelia Wickstead skirt for the occasion

Co-ordinating her accessories, the mother-of-two teamed her look with the 'Moneypenny Clutch' in Burgundy from designer Sophie Habsburg.

The royal's statement ensemble appears to be last season's wears, but we've sourced a gorgeous dupe of her pleated skirt - perfect for winter layering and evening elegance.

Elvira Cream White Skirt, £188, Wolf & Badger

Photos of Sophie posted to The Royal Family's official Twitter account were captioned: "HRH heard about [Qatar Fund's] focus on global health, education and economic empowerment."

The pandemic has created a backlog of vital eye treatments and surgeries around the world. The IAPB's campaign seeks to highlight the scale of avoidable blindness, and to promote a collaborative, global approach to ensuring eye care and rehabilitation facilities are available to everyone who needs them, wherever they are in the world.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar shared a photograph of the pair meeting. In the snap, Sophie looked refreshed and ready for action in a stunning blue floral dress, which she teamed with high heels.

Sporting a face covering, the mother-of-two wore her famous blonde mane in a half up-half down style.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.