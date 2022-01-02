Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex photographed attending church at Sandringham The royal couple were spotted on Sunday

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were photographed heading to church at Sandringham, the Queen's Norfolk estate, on Sunday.

Pictures taken close to the church showed Prince Edward driving the couple as an aide sat next to him and his wife and daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, travelled in the back seat.

Sophie was wrapped up warm against the winter weather in a beige coat with her blonde hair flowing loose while her husband looked smart in a suit and tie and Lady Louise wore a fetching blue coat.

The royal couple were last seen attending church on Christmas Day, when they went to a service in Windsor alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, before spending the day with the Queen.

While the Queen did not attend the service, it is understood that this was a personal choice that follows a precautionary approach seen over the last six months.

Prior to the pandemic, the Queen typically spent Christmases at Sandringham, where she was joined by her family.

Prince Edward drove the couple's car (Photo: Geoff Robinson)

In 2021, however, she was at Windsor with the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and their children, Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

The change in plans came after the Queen cancelled her traditional large annual gathering amid concern over rising COVID-19 cases.

The festive season marked the 95-year-old monarch's first Christmas without her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly died in April at the age of 99.

The couple's daughter Lady Louise sat next to her mother (Photo: Geoff Robinson)

Sophie has been a source of support for the Queen following her husband's death and spoke warmly about her father-in-law in a documentary aired on the BBC last year.

Filmed before his death for the programme Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which was broadcast on 22 September, the Countess of Wessex discussed the late Duke – and shared a previously unknown detail about one of his interests!

Sophie revealed: "Cooking is something that I love talking to him about. And he loves watching cookery programmes. Hairy Bikers I think is one of his favourites."

