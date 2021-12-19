Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's Christmas card revealed The Wessexes shared a lovely scene!

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's Christmas card was revealed on Sunday via social media – and it's such a gorgeous scene!

The photo, which was taken outdoors at Forfar Golf Club back in June, shows Edward in a fetching Forfar tweed kilt and matching teal socks, with a blue shirt and light brown jacket.

Sophie, meanwhile, looked as stunning as ever in a long black floral print dress and black blazer, which she accessorised with neutral heels and a teal clutch bag.

Her hair was swept back into a ponytail. Like her husband, the Countess beamed at the camera.

The inside of the couple's card reads: "Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" and is signed by the pair.

The card was shared on Twitter by the photographer, and royal fans rushed to share their approval for the image, with their comments including: "What a lovely calming picture" and: "Lovely photo!"

The beautiful card was shared to social media

The royal family always delight with their Christmas cards, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did so earlier this month, as their festive greeting included a heartwarming family photo taken with their three children when they took a trip to Jordan.

Posting the image to their social media accounts last week, the accompanying message read: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card."

Christmas isn't the only reason for the Wessexes to celebrate this year, however – they also mark the birthday of their youngest child. James, Viscount Severn, who is the Queen's youngest grandchild, turned 14 on Friday 17 December.

The couple marked the 150th anniversary of the golf club by planting a tree

He was born on 17 December 2007 at Frimley Park Hospital, with his full name James Alexander Philip Theo announced a few days later.

The couple are also doting parents to their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who turned 18 on 3 November.

