Kate Middleton reveals new detail about the Cambridges' pet dog

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a new four-legged friend as they carried out engagements in Lancashire on Thursday. And Kate even revealed a new detail about their own dog.

Prince William and Kate met ten-week-old cockapoo Alfie at Clitheroe Community Hospital, where they thanked staff for their work throughout the pandemic.

The pup, who licked William's cheek, will be trained to support patients and colleagues at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust alongside therapy dog Jasper.

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William meet therapy puppy at Lancashire hospital

Kate described the pup as "so sweet" but, after enjoying a cuddle, added: "Our dog is going to be very upset. She's going to be like, 'Where have you been?'"

In 2020, Kate's brother, James Middleton, gifted the family an eight-month-old spaniel. Up until now, the sex of the dog was unknown, but the Duchess disclosed that detail during her outing on Thursday. However, the pup's name still remains a mystery.

The Cambridges were smitten with Alfie the puppy

The Cambridges are known to be dog lovers and previously owned an English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo. The sweet dog sadly died in November 2020, with William and Kate sharing the sad news on social media.

William and Kate's beloved dog Lupo passed away in 2020

Meanwhile, the Queen has owned several corgis and dorgis throughout her reign, and the Duchess of Cornwall has two rescue dogs called Beth and Bluebell. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also share their family home in Montecito with rescue dogs, Guy and Pula.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their first joint outing of the year earlier this week, visiting one of Kate's patronages in London, The Foundling Museum, to learn more about the care sector.

