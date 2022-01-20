Kate Middleton looks gorgeous in fitted knitwear and heeled boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed North to Lancashire, where they visited Clitheroe Community Hospital, to hear about the unique challenges faced by rural health providers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: What January blues? 25 times royal ladies looked brilliant in blue

Kate, 40, looked as chic as ever in a delightful tonal outfit. Dressing to perfection, she chose to recycle her limited edition cashmere wool camel coat from Massimo Dutti, which she layered over an elegant camel-coloured roll neck. The Duchess teamed her stylish outerwear with a merino wool-blend turtleneck sweater from Iris and Ink and coordinated skirt, sporting a pair of glamorous suede heeled boots for the January chill.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best style moments over the last decade

We loved her hair; she wore her famous mane in a gorgeous curled style and her flawless makeup looked fresh and glowing as ever. Goals!

Kate sported a gorgeous bouncy blow dry and tonal winter outfit

During their visit, the royal couple met with GPs and nurses who work across the community, both to understand their experiences and to congratulate them on continuing to deliver a high standard of care for elderly and sick patients, within the hospital and in the rural community, despite services being the busiest on record.

MORE: 8 times Kate Middleton and Prince William were totally in sync

GET THE LOOK

Brown Longline Coat, £90 / $167, River Island

Hobbs Brenna Cashmere Coat, £279, John Lewis

Mango Suede Heeled Boots, £62.95 / $70, ASOS

Iris & Ink Ribbed Merino Wool Sweater, £145, The Outnet

While many of those with Covid have been admitted to larger, urban hospitals, pressures across the system have meant that frontline staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital have felt the strain. NHS Charities Together, of which Kate and William are Royal Patrons, has been instrumental in providing mental wellbeing support during this challenging period.

On Wednesday, Kate stole the show at the Foundling museum in London, wearing navy trousers, a navy roll-neck jumper and heels, and she finished with a dazzling teal coat she's worn before. She also sported some lovely gold earrings, which cost just £2.10 from Accessorize!

It's been a busy month for the Duchess - she turned 40 on 9 January. In celebration, three portraits of the royal were released to the public on her big day. Duchess Kate wore Alexander McQueen for the occasion - the same designer who created her wedding dress. The pictures were taken by royal photographer Paolo Reversi.

READ: Pippa Middleton just carried the craziest bag and no one noticed

Kate's natural beauty was highlighted with a subtle makeup look consisting of light blush, rosy pink lips and minimal eye makeup. Her flowing brunette hair was teased into loose waves, framing her pretty features. Even more exciting, the three stunning shots will form part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery which re-opens in 2023 following re-development work.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.