Prince William and Kate Middleton in giggles during glamorous date night

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a very glamorous date night last month as they attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

And royal fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the royal couple enjoying the show as it airs on ITV on Sunday.

Prince William donned a navy blue tuxedo for his outing with his wife, who stunned in a repeat green sequined Jenny Packham gown. Kate also got everyone talking about her beauty look, wearing her hair styled in curls which were pinned to one side.

This year's star-studded Royal Variety Performance was hosted by Alan Carr and included performances from Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, the cast of Matilda The Musical, Anne-Marie, Years and Years, the cast of Cirque du Soleil, James Blunt, the cast of Moulin Rouge The Musical and Germany's The Messoudi Brothers.

In a teaser clip, the Cambridges could be giggling as Alan joined the Messoudi Brothers on stage while wearing a fake bodysuit complete with toned abs.

The Cambridges were dressed to impress

William and Kate got to meet the hosts and performers after the show, and the Duke said he was "happy" there were no jokes made about him this year.

Comedian Josh Widdicombe said on the night: "William mentioned he was happy that I hadn't made any gags about him, I was worried because I had mentioned him at the start. I was delighted by that but I think he has misjudged me as a much more dangerous comic than I am."

The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. This year sees the centenary of the reigning monarch being patron, commencing with King George V in 1921.

The Royal Variety Performance airs on ITV on 19 December 2021 from 7:20pm.

