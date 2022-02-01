The Countess of Wessex dons skiwear for sporty royal engagement The Wessexes are avid skiers

The Countess of Wessex is on her second overseas trip of the year, following her visit to Qatar at the beginning of January.

Sophie, 57, is in Meribel as patron of the UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association, to cheer on those competing in the Inter-Services Snow Sports Championships.

She is meeting military competitors who will be racing in the three snow disciplines - Alpine, Telemark and Snowboarding - many of whom have been involved in operations and deployments over the last 18 months, and have been supporting the national response to Covid-19.

Photos shared by British Army Sport on Monday showed the Countess wrapped up in a black padded jacket, white striped trousers and wearing ski goggles as she presented medals at the Boarder Cross event at the French resort.

According to the court circular, Sophie also attended the opening ceremony of the Inter-Services Snow Sports Championships on Sunday.

With claggy conditions at the #BFBS Boarder Cross event in Meribel today



Patrick Morris RAF 🥇 Army 🥈🥉 and Jessica Drew won for the Army ladies and a 🥉 too



HRH the Countess of Wessex presented the medals, accompanied by Lisa Mitchell #BritishArmySport #ArmySnowboarding pic.twitter.com/8hsMGavW0D — British Army Sport (@ArmySportASCB) January 31, 2022

The Countess presented medals at the Inter-Services Snow Sports Championships

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are both avid skiers and enjoyed a February half-term break with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, in the Swiss ski resort of St Moritz in 2020.

The Wessexes have previously enjoyed holidays in the Swiss Alps and Lady Louise, 18, and James, 14, are said to be experienced skiers.

The Wessexes in St Moritz in 2003

Sophie's latest work trip comes after she travelled to Qatar in January with global sight loss charity, Orbis, where she visited organisations and charities, and met dignitaries who are championing crucial eye healthcare programmes, in support of the IAPB's '2030 in Sight' initiative.

The Countess also celebrated her 57th birthday on 20 January, with the Queen sharing a touching tribute to her daughter-in-law on social media. Sophie stepped out on her special day to volunteer at a St John Ambulance vaccination centre, where she was surprised with a bouquet of flowers.

