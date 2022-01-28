The Countess of Wessex hailed as 'inspiring' by students for touching reason Sophie is Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Corps of Army Music

The Countess of Wessex has been hailed as "inspiring" by students at one of her military affiliations.

Sophie visited The Royal Corps of Army Music (RCAM) in her role as Colonel-in-Chief back in October 2021, when she opened their new headquarters and training wing in Minley, Surrey.

The British Army shared highlights from the Countess' engagement on Twitter on Friday, which showed Sophie meeting Student Bandmasters.

One student, Faye Snowdon, said of the Countess: "She has been really invested in the Student Bandmasters' development. She was in one of our lessons earlier and giving us her feedback and thoughts on the development of the Bandmaster trade.

"Her enthusiasm for us as a course and the future leaders of the Corps, you can see it in the way she talks to us, she's so passionate and for us to see that from our Colonel-in-Chief is inspiring for us as the Student Bandmasters going forward."

Sophie visiting the RCAM at Kneller Hall in 2020

The Royal Corps of Army Music was formed in 1994 and all regular Army bands are part of the Corps. The Corps is the public face of the Army and supports National and Defence interests around the globe and delivers musical support as the public face of the Army and supports defence interests around the world with 14 regular Army bands, 27 global training team deployments and more than 750 serving regular musicians.

On Friday, the royal family's official Twitter account also shared some photos from Sophie's virtual meeting with ICAN (International Civil Society Action Network) and members of the Women's Alliance for Security Leadership, about the economic security of women peacebuilders.

Sophie, who married the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, in 1999, also stepped out to volunteer at a St John Ambulance vaccination centre on her 57th birthday last week.

