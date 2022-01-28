Royal family set for big reunion in March? It's a big event in the Queen's calendar

Royal fans have had to miss out on a number of high-profile events over the past two years due to the pandemic.

Occasions such as Trooping the Colour have taken place in a scaled-down format, while others such as Buckingham Palace garden parties have been completely cancelled.

But royal watchers might not have to wait long for a reunion between the Queen and senior members of her family, as it's been confirmed that a Commonwealth Day service will take place at Westminster Abbey on 14 March.

A tweet shared by The Commonwealth's official account this week revealed: "#CommonwealthDay 2022 will be celebrated on 14 March with a service held at Westminster Abbey and virtual events. Given that it is Her Majesty's Jubilee Year, there will be a special focus on the role service plays in the lives of people and communities across the #Commonwealth."

While it's yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace whether there will be a royal presence at the service, the Queen, along with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex have all attended the annual event in the past.

The royals at the 2020 Commonwealth Day service

In 2020, the Commonwealth Day service was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final royal engagement before they stepped back as senior royals.

Last year, the royal family appeared on a special BBC programme to mark Commonwealth Day, as the service was cancelled for the first time in nearly half a century because of the pandemic.

The Queen, who is currently residing at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, will officially mark the 70th year of her reign on 6 February. Large-scale celebrations have been planned throughout the year, including an extra Bank Holiday in June.

