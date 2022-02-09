Princess Eugenie breaks silence to celebrate baby August's 1st birthday

Princess Eugenie shared some new photos of her son August to mark his milestone first birthday on Wednesday.

Posting a carousel of images on Instagram, which showed herself husband Jack Brooksbank and August on their recent skiing holiday, as well as an adorable shot of the tot at a baby group with a sticker of his name on his back, the proud mum penned a sweet tribute to her little boy.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!" she wrote in the caption, alongside a string of blue heart emojis.

Eugenie last shared an update on the social media site on 1 January, sharing her highlights and heartache from 2021.

While Eugenie and her husband of nearly four years, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed baby August in February last year, the Princess also mourned the loss of her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and her father-in-law, George Brooksbank.

She wrote: "Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts."

Eugenie shared some adorable photos

Eugenie has shared updates throughout her first year as a mum, including her first Mother's Day, August's first Halloween and family outings.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who is 13th in line to the throne, was born on 9 February 2021 at the Portland Hospital in London. The tot was named after his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, and two of his five-times great-grandfathers, Reverend Edward Hawke Brooksbank and Prince Albert, whose given names included Augustus.

In a rare move, August was christened alongside his second cousin, Lucas Tindall (the youngest child of Mike and Zara), at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in November 2021.

