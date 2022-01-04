Royal cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall celebrated the joint christening of their sons, August and Lucas, in November. While guests were spotted arriving at the event in Windsor, no official photographs have been released from the special day and it left us wondering whether the tots wore the royal christening gown.

To mark the new year, Princess Eugenie shared some major moments from 2021 in a touching Instagram post, including a previously unseen photo from August's baptism. And it appears that the nine-month-old sported the royal christening gown for his big day.

August was pictured on his mum's lap and next to his father, Jack Brooksbank, during the service at All Saints Chapel at Royal Lodge, Windsor. In the background, Zara appears to be holding son Lucas, who is wearing a white outfit.

The royal christening gown is a replica of the original Spitalfields silk and Honiton lace one made in 1841 for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter. It was worn by 62 royal babies in total, including the current Queen.

Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans with the new photo of son August

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 9 February 2021 at London's Portland Hospital. He is currently 13th in line to the throne after Eugenie.

The Princess, 31, shared personal photos from her year on Instagram, writing in the caption: "Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts."

Prince George wearing the royal christening gown in 2013

While Eugenie welcomed her son August and niece, Sienna, in 2021, there was also heartache for her family as she mourned the loss of her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and father-in-law, George Brooksbank.

