Why Princess Eugenie's Christmas will be bittersweet this year

Like many people, Princess Eugenie has experienced highs and lows throughout 2021 and no doubt the festive season will be a particularly bittersweet time for the royal.

The Queen's granddaughter, 31, was left heartbroken following the passing of her beloved grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

In a moving tribute to Prince Philip after his death, on Instagram she penned: "Dearest Grandpa, we all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

Eugenie shared a close bond with her grandfather, Prince Philip

"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. With all my love Eugenie."

Jack and Eugenie welcomed baby August in February

Just a couple of months before her grandfather's passing, Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child in February. In tribute to the Duke, she and husband Jack Brooksbank named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Eugenie has shared photos of her first few months of motherhood with her baby son and finally celebrated his christening in Windsor last month.

But the occasion wasn't without sadness, as her father-in-law, George Brooksbank, passed away just days before he could see his grandson baptised.

August was christened alongside his second cousin, Lucas, the son of Mike and Zara Tindall, in a rare double royal baptism in November.

While the festive period will be a poignant time for Eugenie and her family, she will also be able to mark August's first Christmas alongside his cousin Sienna – Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, who was born in September.

