Princess Beatrice thanks royal fan for baby Sienna’s 'thoughtful' gift

Princess Beatrice welcomed her first baby with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in September and was quickly flooded with well wishes from royal watchers across the globe.

One dedicated fan sent an especially sweet gift – and the new mum kindly sent a gracious letter of thanks that was shared on social media this week.

The owner of The Little Cardi Shop shared a photo to Instagram that showed an adorable print of a pair of baby feet alongside a handwritten letter from Beatrice.

It read: "Thank you so much for sending the most incredible cardigans for Sienna.

"She is so lucky to have the chance to wear something so special and thoughtful. Thank you so much for thinking of us with something so unique."

The image was captioned with a sweet message of gratitude, which read: "The Little Cardi Shop fit for royalty [crown emoji]. I was so so pleased to receive this in the post this morning, a handwritten letter from HRH Princess Beatrice with baby Sienna's footprints… It just had to have a square on the grid #theroyalfamily."

The sweet note was shared to social media

The letter was signed: "Beatrice, Edo, Wolfie, and Sienna," with the thoughtful Princess including her six-year-old stepson, Christopher Woolf (nicknamed Wolfie), who property developer Edoardo shares with his ex, Dara Huang.

Sienna was born on 18 September 2021 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital with her full name, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, announced almost two weeks later.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi photographed in December

She is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and is currently 11th in line to the throne.

The tiny tot has her own endearing nickname, as Beatrice revealed in an earlier handwritten note to a fan, which read: "Thank you so much for thinking of us at this remarkable and special time.

"We are so thankful to have welcomed this little person into our family. She is a little rockstar! With love, Beatrice, Edo, Wolfie and Sienna."

