The Queen holds first face-to-face meeting with Boris Johnson since returning from winter break The monarch returned to Windsor Castle on Monday

The Queen held her first face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson since 1 December on Wednesday.

It comes after the monarch, 95, returned to Windsor Castle on Monday following her winter break at Sandringham, where she officially marked the start of her Platinum Jubilee year.

Her Majesty's last audience with Boris took place virtually on 15 December, with many of her meetings having been held by video link during the pandemic.

Last month, the Prime Minister publicly apologised to the Queen following revelations about parties at Downing Street during lockdown.

It emerged that two staff parties were held at No 10 on the night before Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, during a period of national mourning and when England was under restrictions with indoor mixing of households banned.

As he faced the cameras at Finchley Memorial Hospital in north London in January, Boris said: "I deeply and bitterly regret that that happened. I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country for misjudgments that were made, and for which I take full responsibility."

The Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral

The Queen sat alone at her husband's socially-distanced funeral service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 April and only 30 royals were able to attend in-person due to restrictions at the time.

While the monarch was accompanied by her lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, as she travelled to the service, she was pictured alone inside the chapel as she bid farewell to her husband of 73 years.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April 2021.

The Queen marked the start of her Platinum Jubilee year last weekend

As the Queen marked a historic 70 years on the throne on Sunday, the Prime Minister paid tribute to her "unwavering dedication to this nation".

Boris said: "Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

"Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation.

"I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to the summer when we will be able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign."

The Queen has seen 14 prime ministers come and go from her first, the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill, to the present premier Boris Johnson.

