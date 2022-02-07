The Queen returns to Windsor Castle after officially marking 70-year milestone at Sandringham The monarch celebrated the 70th year of her reign on 6 February

The Queen returned to Windsor Castle on Monday after spending the anniversary of her accession day at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The monarch, 95, could be seen sitting in the back of a Land Rover, wearing a green coat, pearl earrings and sunglasses as she was driven from her country home. Her Majesty then travelled back to her Berkshire abode by helicopter.

She will be resuming her normal duties of audiences, credentials and privy council meetings, continuing to mix both virtual and in person events.

HELLO! also understands that the Queen hopes to attend the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor Castle on 2 March, the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March and a service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on 29 March.

It comes after Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the Queen on Sunday to officially mark the 70th year of her reign. The image, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, showed the monarch beaming as she was photographed sitting in an armchair and working from her red box.

On Saturday, Her Majesty also hosted a tea party for locals in the ballroom at Sandringham, where she cut a special cake bearing the Platinum Jubilee logo.

And in an unprecedented move, the Queen used her milestone anniversary to put plans in motion for the future.

In a poignant message, she publicly backed the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales ascends the throne.

The Queen will resume her duties at Windsor Castle

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she said. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The monarch has been residing at Wood Farm in Sandringham since 23 January, where her beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent much of his time after retiring from public life.

The Queen is rarely seen on her accession day as it also marks the anniversary of her father King George VI's death. Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were in Kenya on a royal tour when they learned of the King's death in 1952.

