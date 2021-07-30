Will the Queen receive these high-profile visitors at her Scottish home this summer? The monarch traditionally spends her break at Balmoral

The Queen is spending her annual summer break at Balmoral as per tradition, and she's likely to extend an invitation to family members and the Prime Minister.

Her Majesty, 95, has hosted Prime Ministers at her Scottish estate throughout her 69-year reign.

If remaining Covid restrictions are lifted in Scotland by 9 August as planned, it seems likely that Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, along with their one-year-old son Wilfred, will join the royals for a weekend at Balmoral Castle.

The Queen currently holds a weekly audience with the Prime Minister, which has been conducted by telephone throughout the pandemic. They had their first in-person meeting for more than a year at Buckingham Palace on 23 June.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron once said there was not much "chillaxing" at Balmoral, with the royals spending their time on outdoor pursuits.

Tony Blair's wife Cherie also revealed in her autobiography how her son Leo was conceived at Balmoral when she left her contraception at home out of embarrassment, during her annual weekend stay there with her husband.

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie with the Queen at the G7 Summit

Cherie knew that royal household staff would unpack her luggage, as is customary at the Queen's residences.

"In 1998 I had been extremely disconcerted to discover that everything of mine had been unpacked," she wrote. "Not only my clothes, but the entire contents of my distinctly ancient toilet bag with its range of unmentionables. This year I had been a little more circumspect and had not packed my contraceptive equipment out of sheer embarrassment. As usual up there, it had been bitterly cold, and what with one thing and another..."

It's the Queen's first summer at her Scottish home without her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away at the age of 99 in April.

She's likely to be joined at Balmoral by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

