The Queen surrounded by sweet family photos for meeting with Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace The monarch returned to her London residence

The Queen was surrounded by photographs of her family as she held her first in-person weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson since before lockdown began.

The monarch, 95, and Mr Johnson were pictured in the Audience Room at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

The pair, who were together at the G7 summit earlier this month, have conducted their audiences by telephone ever since the coronavirus pandemic swept through the nation.

The Queen wore a lilac dress for their meeting with a string of pearls and a brooch, where her trusty Launer handbag was placed on a chair in the background.

Several family photographs could be seen on display at the monarch's London residence, including a frame of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first revealed in 2018. The image shows Prince Harry and Meghan posing together, with the Duke in a blue suit and his wife wearing a pastel fitted dress.

The Queen held her first in-person meeting with Boris Johnson in over a year

On the adjacent table, there is an official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taken when they announced their engagement in 2010. Next to that is an image of the Prince of Wales standing next to the Queen taken in 2016 to mark Her Majesty's 90th birthday.

The family photographs on display in the Audience Room at Buckingham Palace

A photograph of the monarch's only daughter, Princess Anne, and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, can also be spotted behind a bouquet of pink flowers.

It is believed to be the first time the Queen has been at the palace for six weeks since she attended the State Opening of Parliament in May.

Her Majesty attended the final day of Royal Ascot last weekend, where she received a huge cheer from racegoers upon arrival at the Berkshire racecourse.

