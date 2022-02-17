Kate Middleton to be reunited with Crown Princess Mary next week The Duchess of Cambridge is heading off on a solo overseas trip

The Duchess of Cambridge will make a solo overseas trip to Copenhagen next week and she's set to be reunited with a member of Denmark's royal family.

Kate, 40, will spend two days in the capital, Copenhagen, from 22 to 23 February on a working visit with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

READ: Zara Tindall once shared a sweet insight into Kate Middleton's relationship with her royal in-laws

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton borrows children's toys for special reason

As well as receiving an official welcome from Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 81, Kate will also join Crown Princess Mary, 50, to visit a project which works to protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.

The royal ladies first met during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Denmark in 2011, and Crown Princess Mary and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, also joined William and Kate at Royal Ascot in 2016.

Kate and Mary have similar interests, with the Crown Princess establishing her own foundation to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children in 2007. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021, which focuses on the impact of the early years on later life.

MORE: The Queen's first family photo without Prince Philip revealed

MORE: Crown Princess Mary stuns in sequin gown Duchess Kate will love

The Cambridges pictured with the Crown Prince and Crown Princess in 2011

As well as both being mothers, Kate and Mary also have similar taste in fashion, with the royal women favouring designers such as Emilia Wickstead, Erdem and Jenny Packham.

The British and Danish royal families share close ties, with the Queen and Queen Margrethe being third cousins, as they are both descendants from Queen Victoria and King Christian IX of Denmark.

Queen Margrethe was also among the guests at William and Kate's royal wedding in April 2011.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said ahead of Kate's trip: "The Duchess is looking forward to visiting the country, learning from the Danish people, and continuing to build on the already close friendship between the two countries."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.