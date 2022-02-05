Crown Princess Mary stuns in sequin gown Duchess Kate will love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Danish Royal Court released a new portrait of Crown Princess Mary in honour of her 50th birthday on Saturday.

The royal looked beautiful in a pink gown soaking in sequins that featured a fitted sparkling waistline, long sleeves, and a crystal-embellished neckline. The photo was taken during a stunning shoot with the Financial Times alongside an interview in honour of her milestone birthday.

Crown Princess Mary's dress is by Jenny Packham, a designer loved by the royals, including the Duchess of Cambridge who has worn a similar design on several occasions.

Kate first stepped out in a gown by the British fashion designer back in June 2011 when she attended the ARK Gala dinner. She recycled the bejewelled frock, which features pearlescent rose Swarovski crystals on a mesh overlay, again at another event in 2016.

Crown Princess Mary stunned in Jenny Packham (Photo: Hasse Nielsen)

Sadly, both Crown Princess Mary's and Duchess Kate's designs are no longer available – but there are many similar shimmering Jenny Packham gowns up for grabs on Farfetch.

Earlier this week, the Danish royal court shared another set of stunning new portraits of Crown Princess Mary with her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, ahead of her birthday.

The photographs show the royal wearing an ice blue embellished gown by Lasse Spangenberg Copenhagen, with the glittering Ruby Parure tiara and its matching earrings, bracelet, a brooch, and a ring.

Duchess Kate owns a similar Jenny Packham sequin dress

Mary, who was born in Hobart, Tasmania in 1972, married Crown Prince Frederik in May 2004. They share four children, 11-year-old twins Vincent and Josephine, and two elder children, Prince Christian, 16, and Princess Isabella, 14.

A gala dinner to mark the crown princess' 50th birthday had been due to take place at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen on 4 February, but this was postponed amid the current health situation with the pandemic.

The palace has said that Crown Princess Mary will spend her special day on Saturday privately.

