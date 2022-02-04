Kate Middleton borrows her children's LEGO toys for special video - watch The royal turned to her children for inspiration

The Duchess of Cambridge has confirmed she will be heading to Denmark, the native home of LEGO, later this month.

On Friday, the official Twitter account for Kensington Palace shared a brand new video showing Kate, 40, play with LEGO bricks before she spelt out the word, "Denmark" alongside the country's official flag. The toys no doubt belong to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WATCH: Kate Middleton borrows children's toys for special reason

"Looking forward to learning from experts, parents & practitioners about Denmark's approach to early childhood later this month," the Duchess tweeted. "Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritises the best start in life."

She concluded the message with the Danish phrase, "På snarligt gensyn," which means, "see you soon".

The Palace confirmed that Kate will make a solo trip to Copenhagen between 22nd and 23rd February for a working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

This is the first time the Duchess will be bringing the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to the international stage. The Centre aims to drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years.

Kate spelt out the word Denmark and the country's flag with LEGO bricks

On this trip, it will learn from Denmark's example as a country widely recognised as a world leader in its approach and investment in early childhood development.

Kate will then spend time learning about how Denmark has created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life.

Her programme will focus on innovative initiatives and projects which support children in their growth, particularly their social and emotional development, as well as their parents and the wider communities surrounding them.

Throughout the visit, the royal will have the opportunity to meet with a broad range of people including children and families, leading researchers, representatives from academia, and those working in the early education sector.

Prince William and Kate visited Denmark in 2011

The trip will also pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and will celebrate the joint Jubilees taking place in each country this year: The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, marking 70 years on the British throne, and The Golden Jubilee of Margrethe II, making fifty years on the Danish throne.

Kate will also receive an official welcome to Denmark from Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II on the second day of her trip. The meeting is a timely reminder of the long-standing relationship between the two Royal Families and will coincide with The Platinum and Golden Jubilees being enjoyed this year.

The Duchess will then join Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and visit a project supported by the Mary Foundation, founded in 2007 by the Crown Princess, to protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.

